Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she's a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she's a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar is one of the popular names in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you Namrata's special moments with her kids that will win your heart.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: January 22, 2020 10:58 am
    Happy Birthday, Namrata Shirodkar!

    Happy Birthday, Namrata Shirodkar!

    Namrata Shirodkar is one of the popular names in the industry. She is popularly known for her movies such as Vaastav: The Reality, Hero Hindustani, Vamsi and more. The former actress turns a year older today. Mahesh Babu shared a beautiful picture to wish his lovely wife and wrote a sweet note. It says, "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life. The happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love." Namrata and Mahesh Babu are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple met on the sets of their film "Vamsi". It was love at first sight for the couple. At the end of their film, the couple reportedly started dating. After dating for years, they got hitched on February 10, 2005. The couple has been married for almost 15 years now. They are parents to two beautiful kids Gautam and Sitara. Going by Namrata's Instagram posts, one can say that she's a doting mother to her kids. She often keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos of them on social media. She also always encourages daughter Sitara who has her own YouTube channel with her best friend. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you Namrata's special moments with her kids that will win your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Namrata often keeps sharing beautiful selfies with her kids. Talking about this one, it's too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    How cute is this photo of the mother-daughter duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Exploring new places with her favourites

    Exploring new places with her favourites

    Creating wonderful memories with her beautiful kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fun times

    Fun times

    Here's what a day out with her kiddos look like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This pic screams fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This family snap can be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her travel companions

    Her travel companions

    This photo of Namrata posing with her favourites screams of pure love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

