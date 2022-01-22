PHOTOS: A look into Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s journey as a couple

1 / 6

Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu make for a perfect couple

Namrata Shirodkar has completed half a century in this mortal world today as she turns 50 years old. The former Miss India and talented actress witnessed the heights of stardom as she gave amazing performances in films like Vaastav, Pukar, Kachche Dhaage, and Astitva. After proving her acting prowess and winning numerous hearts, the actress looked for some marital bliss. She tied the knot with superstar Mahesh Babu on 10 February 2005. The couple is blessed with two kids Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni. These four are often seen taking family trips to luxurious locations. Their last trip was to Dubai where they all shared some much-needed family time. Soon after Namrata Shirodkar married Mahesh Babu, she gave up her acting career to give time to her family. Her last release was the international project Bride and Prejudice directed by Gurinder Chadha. Since then, the star has refrained from any limelight. Let us take a look at some special pictures of the popular couple.

Photo Credit : Instagram