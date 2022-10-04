Nandamuri Balakrishna off to Vijayawada

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to host the second season of the popular chat show, Unstoppable With NBK. Helmed by Prashant Verma, the teaser of the show was launched today at the grand event in Vijayawada. Recently, the Akhanda star was clicked by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed for the teaser launch. He opted for a white shirt and blue trousers as his off-duty look. He completed the ensemble with black loafers. Pinkvilla had previously informed that the primary episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2 will stream during Dussehra 2022. A little birdie told us, "The chat show will witness an interesting lineup this time again. The makers have planned a special launch before the first episode of NBK goes live during Dussehra 2022." The first season of the chat show was a tremendous success and marked Nandamuri Balakrishna's OTT debut. The show featured some big names from the South film fraternity including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani, and Rana Daggubati, to name a few.