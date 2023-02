Nani's Dasara song launch event

Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the versatile actor of the Telugu film industry, and the National award-winning actress are reuniting for the highly anticipated Telugu project, Dasara. The movie, which is touted to be a rural action drama, is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela. If the reports are to be believed, Nani is appearing in the role of Dharani, a carefree youth from the Coal City who gets involved in a big mission after a series of incidents, in the film. Dasara is backed by an excellent supporting cast and technical crew. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. Today, the second single was released with a grand launch event, which was attended by Nani.