5 interesting facts about Natural Star Nani

Facts about Nani

Nani has made quite a name for himself in the industry because of his stellar acting performances which makes Nani seem natural. Therefore, he is often referred to as Natural Star Nani. Over the years, Nani has delivered some superhit movies and made audiences experience a rollercoaster of emotions. Nani made his debut as an actor with a film titled Aastha Chamma and rise to fame. With his movies like Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Yevade Subrahmanyam, Nenu Local, Krishna gadi Veera Prema Gadha, Gentleman, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and others, Nani won the hearts of both audience and critics. While Nani has established himself as an extremely bankable actor, there are many interesting facts about him which not many people may know. Check it out here:

Photo Credit : Nani Instagram