5 interesting facts about Natural Star Nani

Nani has made quite a name for himself in the industry because of his stellar acting performances which makes Nani seem natural. Therefore, he is often referred to as Natural Star Nani. Over the years, Nani has delivered some superhit movies and made audiences experience a rollercoaster of emotions. Nani made his debut as an actor with a film titled Aastha Chamma and rise to fame. With his movies like Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Yevade Subrahmanyam, Nenu Local, Krishna gadi Veera Prema Gadha, Gentleman, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and others, Nani won the hearts of both audience and critics. While Nani has established himself as an extremely bankable actor, there are many interesting facts about him which not many people may know. Check it out here:
Photo Credit : Nani Instagram
Nani is the nickname of our Natural actor. Ghanta Naveen Babu is his real name. Nani used his nickname as his screen name too.
Nani worked as a Radio Jockey (RJ) for Worldspace Audio, a private radio station under the guidance of the program director Professor Mrunalini. Nani used to conduct a special show where he used to discuss his favourite movies and filmmakers.
Nani is an occasional dubbing artist and has dubbed in Telugu for the Mani Ratnam directorial Ok Kanmani, which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.
Nani actually wanted to become a director in his early days. He was an actor turned filmmaking aspirant. He once said in an interview that he would get into the director’s chair one day in future. He would love to direct Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi.
