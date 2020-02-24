Home
/
Photos
/
Nani
/
Happy Birthday Nani: The V actor is a doting father to his son Arjun; See Photos

Happy Birthday Nani: The V actor is a doting father to his son Arjun; See Photos

Nani who is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming crime thriller movie titled V turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his son Arjun.
4127 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Nani Birthday Special

    Nani Birthday Special

    Nani who is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming crime thriller movie titled V turns a year older today. The actor who has successfully earned a name for himself in Tollywood made his film debut with the hit romantic comedy film Ashta Chamma. Post his debut, Nani starred in commercially successful films such as Ride, Alia Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Gentleman, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey and more. He is not just an actor, but also a film producer. Before entering the world of films, he was working as an assistant director and RJ. The actor is currently doing great on the professional side. On the personal front, he is happily married to Anjana Yelavarthy. Nani is a doting father to his son Arjun. The actor keeps sharing precious moments with his son on social media melting hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his son Arjun Ghanta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    This adorable pic screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Deep conversations

    Deep conversations

    This pic of Nani and his son is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Kisses

    Kisses

    The actor shares an amazing bond with his son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Morning cuddles

    Morning cuddles

    We are in love with this photo of them!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Best father-son duo

    Best father-son duo

    This candid pic is all things hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Deepavali moments

    Deepavali moments

    This pic dates back to the time the father-son duo celebrated Diwali together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani\'s interesting facts will surprise you; Check it out
Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani's interesting facts will surprise you; Check it out
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar\'s secret to their everlasting love REVEALED; Find Out
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's secret to their everlasting love REVEALED; Find Out
PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha
PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks uber cool in casuals while inaugurating a hospital ward in the city
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks uber cool in casuals while inaugurating a hospital ward in the city
Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with Salim Merchant to Nithiin getting engaged, here are MOST LIKED photos of week
Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with Salim Merchant to Nithiin getting engaged, here are MOST LIKED photos of week
Urvashi Rautela: From her Instagram bio to copying PM Narendra Modi\'s tweet, 5 times the celeb made headlines
Urvashi Rautela: From her Instagram bio to copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet, 5 times the celeb made headlines

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options