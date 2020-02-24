/
Happy Birthday Nani: The V actor is a doting father to his son Arjun; See Photos
Nani who is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming crime thriller movie titled V turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his son Arjun.
Nani Birthday Special
Nani who is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming crime thriller movie titled V turns a year older today. The actor who has successfully earned a name for himself in Tollywood made his film debut with the hit romantic comedy film Ashta Chamma. Post his debut, Nani starred in commercially successful films such as Ride, Alia Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Gentleman, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey and more. He is not just an actor, but also a film producer. Before entering the world of films, he was working as an assistant director and RJ. The actor is currently doing great on the professional side. On the personal front, he is happily married to Anjana Yelavarthy. Nani is a doting father to his son Arjun. The actor keeps sharing precious moments with his son on social media melting hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his son Arjun Ghanta.
Too cute to handle
This adorable pic screams love.
Deep conversations
This pic of Nani and his son is beyond cute.
Kisses
The actor shares an amazing bond with his son.
Morning cuddles
We are in love with this photo of them!
Best father-son duo
This candid pic is all things hearts.
Deepavali moments
This pic dates back to the time the father-son duo celebrated Diwali together.
