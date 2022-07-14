Nani sets our hearts racing with his blazing monochrome PHOTOS in wet hair and beard

1 / 6

Nani's fiery avatar

Nani recently entertained the fans with his romantic entertainer Ante Sundaraniki along with Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady. After playing a perfect boy-next-door, the natural star is all set to appear in a totally fierce avatar in the forthcoming action drama Dasara, which will see the National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the heroine. The actor is known to get into the skin of every character he opts to play on screen. Besides his charismatic screen presence and acting prowess, Nani also keeps treating the fans with some drool-worthy pictures on social media. This time as well, the Jersey actor has posted a string of monochrome stills in wet hair and beard. Sharing the post on Instagram, the star captioned it, "Antey …. Why not :))" His smoldering expressions can even melt the coldest of hearts for sure. On this note, let us have a closer look at Nani's latest photoshoot.

Photo Credit : Nani Instagram