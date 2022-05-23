Naomi Campbell Birthday: 6 times the supermodel stunned all with her impeccable fashion sense

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell turns 52! The multi-talented British supermodel is famously known for her classy sass all over the internet. Otherwise, Campbell has also had an illustrious career as a model. She started her journey in the industry at the age of 15 and rose to the top as she established herself among the most sought out designers in the game throughout her four-decade-long career. Campbell was honoured with the title of "supermodel" among just six other models who were tagged with this title from her generation. She has been an icon not only on the runway but also on the red carpets as she never misses on the fashion front. On that note, scroll down further to skim through some of her most iconic moments on the red carpet so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images