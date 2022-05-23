Naomi Campbell Birthday: 6 times the supermodel stunned all with her impeccable fashion sense

Naomi Campbell turns 52! The multi-talented British supermodel is famously known for her classy sass all over the internet. Otherwise, Campbell has also had an illustrious career as a model. She started her journey in the industry at the age of 15 and rose to the top as she established herself among the most sought out designers in the game throughout her four-decade-long career. Campbell was honoured with the title of "supermodel" among just six other models who were tagged with this title from her generation. She has been an icon not only on the runway but also on the red carpets as she never misses on the fashion front. On that note, scroll down further to skim through some of her most iconic moments on the red carpet so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the 2020 pre-Grammy gala, Campbell stunned all in this white chic gown. The immaculate neckline of the dress takes the cake as she paired her look well with simple jewellery and a short haircut. The ruffled bottom of the dress adds to the classy look of the outfit.
At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the model turned heads as she walked on the carpet in her stunning silver dress. The synched waist accentuates her curves and the one-shouldered look elevates the chicness of the outfit to a fever pitch.
In another event in 2016, the supermodel glammed the street as she glided up the stairs in this iconic number. The cut-outs of the dress are all the glam Campbell needs, added with the intricate work on the dress, the look is no doubt perfect especially accompanied by her iconic bangs.
Campbell donned this legendary look in 2019 and blew all minds as she rained fire on the red carpet with her neon look. The unique neckline supports her perfect curves perfectly in this dress.
At the 2019 Met Gala, the model showed up to the high fashion event in this monochrome goodness as she served camp with a feathered cape and a high-thigh slit that gave a sneak peek to her laced leg. But the most flattering part of the dress is no doubt the low-cut of the neckline that complements the whole look extremely well.
Bringing her A-game to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Campbell opted for a formal and chic suit that brought out the boss-lady side of her. The white monochrome look was paired with a chunky neckpiece that brought up the heat of the look to a hundred.
