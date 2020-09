1 / 5

Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi!

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi turns 70 today and the nation has been flooding with tweets, posts and other wishes for him. From international politicians to sports stars, everyone is sending out birthday wishes on the social media. The Prime Minister also wished the nation for Mahalaya. He tweeted as, "This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" PM Modi is a pinnacle of inspiration for millions across the world. From belonging to a family of non-political background to making the world see India in a different way, PM Modi never ceases to surprise the nation. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, MohanLal, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar and others wished him on his 70th birthday. Kangana Ranaut shared a special video where she applauded the way the PM handles the country and how people love and admire him. Not only Bollywood but South superstar Mahesh Babu also wished him on Twitter as, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always!" Today on the occasion of his 70th birthday, take a look at these selfies of the PM with Bollywood celebs.

Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram