1 / 8

Republic Day 2020 Photos: PM Modi meets Brazil President, attends Parade to celebrate the 71st Republic Day

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today. January 26 holds a special place in our country's political history as it was on this day that India declared the Poorna Swaraj, breaking free from the British Raj. Replacing the Government of India Act with the Consitution, Rebuplic Day came into effect on 26 January 1950. A day which the entire nation looks upon with pride follows the yearly tradition with a parade taking place at Rajpath, New Delhi. It marches from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, until the India Gate where the President of India hoists the National Flag. The practise is followed by army, navy, and air force regiments with a host of performers exhibiting a blend of cultures that make India. Just like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Rajpath Parade to partake in the celebrations of the 71st Republic Day. Dressed in a kurta-pajama, PM Narendra Modi wore a saffron-colored turban for the celebration where India displayed its military prowess and cultural diversity at the event. The newly acquired Apache helicopters, Su-30 MKIs of the Indian Air Force and ALH helicopters amazed the crowd marking different formations in the sky. The daredevil act by 21 women of the Central Reserve Police Force filled our hearts with awe, forming a human pyramid on five motorbikes. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the gathering and unfurled the National Flag followed by 21-gun salute and national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' filling us with patriotism. A day ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended friendly relations with Brazil President Jair M. Bolsonaro announcing bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil in energy, healthcare, technology, animal husbandry, defense and other sectors for mutual growth and benefit.

Photo Credit : ANI