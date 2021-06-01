Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  4. Nargis Dutt Birthday Special: From Barsaat to Mother India; The late actor’s best performances

Nargis Dutt Birthday Special: From Barsaat to Mother India; The late actor’s best performances

On Nargis Dutt’s birthday, here are some of her best on-screen performances that will remind people about the many memories that she has given the Indian cinema. Read ahead to take a look.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2021 12:23 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Nargis Dutt’s best performances

    Nargis Dutt’s best performances

    Nargis Dutt, born on June 1, 1929, was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. She made her debut at five with the movie, Talas-E-Haq and made her adult debut in 1942 when she started her career with the movie, Tamanna. In her entire career spanning over three decades, Nargis Dutt has appeared in many commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies and has received many praises from the people, creating a huge fanbase for herself. In 1958, Nargis Dutt tied the knot with Bollywood actor and her co-star, Sunil Dutt and the two became proud parents to three children, one of them being the Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. In 1981, only a couple of days before Sanjay Dutt made his debut with the movie, Rocky, Nargis Dutt passed away due to pancreatic cancer. In 1982, a Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in the memory of the actor and the award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards ceremony changed its name to the Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards Award in her honour. Today, on her birthday, here are her best performances that will always remind people of the great actor that she was. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 6
    Barsaat (1949)

    Barsaat (1949)

    Barsaat (1949) is a Raj Kapoor directorial, starring Nargis Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Prem Nath as the lead characters. The movie became commercially very successful and the on-screen performance of the entire cast was praised a lot.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Deedar (1951)

    Deedar (1951)

    Deedar (1951) is a very successful Hindi romantic musical movie, directed by Nitin Bose. The movie stars Nargis Dutt, Nimmi, Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar as the lead characters and the movie became a very popular movie of the “golden era”.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Awaara (1951)

    Awaara (1951)

    Awaara (1951) is a Bollywood crime drama movie, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, stars Nargis Dutt, Leela Chitnis, Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor and KN Singh as the lead characters. The movie received popularity overnight and the performances of the cast received many praises.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 6
    Shree 420 (1955)

    Shree 420 (1955)

    Shree 420 (1955) is a comedy drama movie, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, starring Nargis Dutt, Nadira and Raj Kapoor as the lead characters. The movie went ahead to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie, at the time.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Mother India (1957)

    Mother India (1957)

    Mother India (1957) is an epic Indian drama movie, directed by Mehboob Khan, starring Nargis Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar as the lead characters. Nargis Dutt’s performance as Radha in the movie gained the actor many praises and she was even acknowledged with many awards and accolades for the same.

    Photo Credit : YouTube