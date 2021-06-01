Nargis Dutt Birthday Special: From Barsaat to Mother India; The late actor’s best performances

1 / 6

Nargis Dutt’s best performances

Nargis Dutt, born on June 1, 1929, was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. She made her debut at five with the movie, Talas-E-Haq and made her adult debut in 1942 when she started her career with the movie, Tamanna. In her entire career spanning over three decades, Nargis Dutt has appeared in many commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies and has received many praises from the people, creating a huge fanbase for herself. In 1958, Nargis Dutt tied the knot with Bollywood actor and her co-star, Sunil Dutt and the two became proud parents to three children, one of them being the Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. In 1981, only a couple of days before Sanjay Dutt made his debut with the movie, Rocky, Nargis Dutt passed away due to pancreatic cancer. In 1982, a Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in the memory of the actor and the award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards ceremony changed its name to the Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards Award in her honour. Today, on her birthday, here are her best performances that will always remind people of the great actor that she was. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : YouTube