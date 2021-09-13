Nargis Fakhri: PHOTOS that'll prove she has been stealing the hearts of millions

Nargis Fakhri is an American actor and model, who rose to fame with her work in the Bollywood industry. She made her debut in the Hindi movie industry in 2011, with the romantic drama movie, Rockstar. The actor then went ahead to appear in other Hindi language movies, making a good name for herself in the industry. Nargis Fakhri has been making the headlines for her relationship rumours with Uday Chopra, which she recently confirmed, as she said, “Uday and I dated for five years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India”, adding further that she regrets keeping quiet about their relationship because she “should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul”. Nargis Fakhri is amongst the most good-looking female actors in the Bollywood industry and her pictures have often left fans drooling over her beauty. Here are the pictures of Nargis Fakhri that prove she has stolen the hearts of millions. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Nargis Fakhri poses for the camera as she gets sunkissed wearing a black and white chick outfit.
Nargis looks completely comfortable in her own skin, wearing an oversized sweatshirt, urging fans to accept themselves the way they are.
The actor gets clicked sitting at a restaurant sipping a glass of wine, looking like a complete “badass” in her outfit and metallic sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Nargis Fakhri Instagram
Nargis shares a picture of herself having blonde hair and a multi-coloured halter-neck maxi outfit, setting the internet on fire.
Nargis Fakhri makes a public appearance wearing a multi-coloured outfit, having her hair tied in a tight bun, wearing long-hanging earrings, and opting for a nude shade of makeup on her face.