Nargis Fakhri: PHOTOS that'll prove she has been stealing the hearts of millions

Pictures of Nargis Fakhri leaving fans drooling over her beauty

Nargis Fakhri is an American actor and model, who rose to fame with her work in the Bollywood industry. She made her debut in the Hindi movie industry in 2011, with the romantic drama movie, Rockstar. The actor then went ahead to appear in other Hindi language movies, making a good name for herself in the industry. Nargis Fakhri has been making the headlines for her relationship rumours with Uday Chopra, which she recently confirmed, as she said, “Uday and I dated for five years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India”, adding further that she regrets keeping quiet about their relationship because she “should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul”. Nargis Fakhri is amongst the most good-looking female actors in the Bollywood industry and her pictures have often left fans drooling over her beauty. Here are the pictures of Nargis Fakhri that prove she has stolen the hearts of millions. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla