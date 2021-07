1 / 6

Naseeruddin Shah’s award-winning performances

Naseeruddin Shah, born on July 20, 1950, is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. Hailing from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, he was born into a Pashtun Muslim family, that came from Meerut. After completing his schooling at St Anselm’s Ajmer and St Joseph’s College, Mumbai, he graduated from Aligarh Muslim University, Mumbai in 1971, in the field of arts. Naseeruddin Shah then went ahead and enrolled himself in the National School of Drama, Delhi, and aced the profession that he was always very passionate about, acting. After appearing in movies like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, Mirch Masala, Katha, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Naseeruddin Shah rose to fame in 1980 with Hum Paanch. Over the long-spanning career of over four decades, Naseeruddin Shah has appeared in more than a hundred movies and has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades to appreciate his work in Indian cinema. Today, as Naseeruddin Shah turns a year older, here are some of his award-winning performances that his fans and followers would want to watch again. Read ahead to take a look.

