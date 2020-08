1 / 6

Check out the best photos of the week

The mid week of August was yet again full of surprises. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome baby number 2 and the news broke the internet instantly. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," shared the star couple. On Wednesday evening, Soha shared a picture of her brother Saif on Instagram and wrote: "The Quadfather. Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever." Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan could not resist himself commenting on this meme. He wrote: "Abba," along with a fire emoji. Natasa Stankovic shared some adorable photos with her newborn and the internet had a meltdown yet again. Another delightful thing this week was a fun video uploaded both by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma of their in-house chat show. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a completely different avatar as he shared a video on Wednesday along with actress Anushka Sharma in which the duo got involved in a hilarious '#TakeABreak' session. Anushka's first question was: "What was the name of the first Hindi feature film?" To this, Kohli hilariously answered: "Mera Aangan". The duo burst out laughing and then Anushka let him know the right answer which was: "Raja Harishchandra".It was Kohli's turn to ask questions now and he started with: "Name three basic rules of cricket." to which the actress replied correctly. Today take a look at these photos of the week which made our feed brighter.

Photo Credit : Instagram