Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's romantic moments show they are made for each other; See PICS

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved couples. The couple recently revealed that they tied the knot amid lockdown and are expecting their first child. Take a look at the couple's romantic moments.
10498 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved couples. The couple took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement last year. Recently, they made headlines after revealing that they have tied the knot and are expecting their first baby. Yes, you read that right! The couple is all set to become parents. Sharing the big news on social media, Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of life and seek your blessings and wishes." Natasa also shared pictures and shared the happy news. The news of the couple's marriage and pregnancy came as a huge surprise. Soon congratulatory messages started flooding their comments section. For the uninitiated, Hardik proposed to his ladylove on a private yacht in Dubai. The proposal was nothing less than a dreamy affair. The cricketer got down on one knee and popped the question to his ladylove and she said yes. The couple is extremely happy. They are very active on social media. Time and again, Hardik and Natasa keep sharing their romantic snaps on Instagram giving fans and followers relationship goals. As they continue to give everyone couple goals, take a look at their most adorable romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    The couple tied the knot amid lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    The couple's selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    This one dates back to their Valentine's Day celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    How adorable is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    This snap screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    This one dates back to the couple's first Valentine's day celebrations. How cute!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    The couple is one of the most stylish duos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Both Hardik and Natasa are travel freaks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Quarantine

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Pandya shared this beautiful photo and captioned it as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    The cricketer got down on one knee and popped the question to his ladylove.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    The couple is all set to become parents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

