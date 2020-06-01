/
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's romantic moments show they are made for each other; See PICS
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved couples. The couple recently revealed that they tied the knot amid lockdown and are expecting their first child. Take a look at the couple's romantic moments.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's romantic moments
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved couples. The couple took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement last year. Recently, they made headlines after revealing that they have tied the knot and are expecting their first baby. Yes, you read that right! The couple is all set to become parents. Sharing the big news on social media, Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of life and seek your blessings and wishes." Natasa also shared pictures and shared the happy news. The news of the couple's marriage and pregnancy came as a huge surprise. Soon congratulatory messages started flooding their comments section. For the uninitiated, Hardik proposed to his ladylove on a private yacht in Dubai. The proposal was nothing less than a dreamy affair. The cricketer got down on one knee and popped the question to his ladylove and she said yes. The couple is extremely happy. They are very active on social media. Time and again, Hardik and Natasa keep sharing their romantic snaps on Instagram giving fans and followers relationship goals. As they continue to give everyone couple goals, take a look at their most adorable romantic moments.
Happily married
The couple tied the knot amid lockdown.
Selfie goals
The couple's selfie is always on point.
Valentine forever
This one dates back to their Valentine's Day celebrations.
Deeply in love
How adorable is this snap!
Could they be any cuter?
This snap screams love.
Can't take their eyes off each other
This one dates back to the couple's first Valentine's day celebrations. How cute!
Style goals
The couple is one of the most stylish duos.
Baecation
Both Hardik and Natasa are travel freaks.
Quarantine
Taken
Pandya shared this beautiful photo and captioned it as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."
Proposal
The cricketer got down on one knee and popped the question to his ladylove.
Baby on the way
The couple is all set to become parents.
