Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's THESE pictures speak volumes about their love for each other; Check it out

New Year was special for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they got engaged. As we look forward to Natasa and Pandya's journey, check out these pictures of the duo.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Hardik and Natasa's romantic pics

    Hardik and Natasa's romantic pics

    New Year was special for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they got engaged. For the uninitiated, Pandya proposed to his ladylove on a private yacht in Dubai. The proposal was nothing less than a dreamy affair. Pandya got down on one knee and popped the question and well, Natasa said yes. Many celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik Pandya on his engagement to the ex Bigg Boss contestant. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty among others wished the couple. Krystle D'Souza who was once rumoured to be dating Pandya also wished him. The couple has been friends for a long time. Hardik and Natasa were friends even when she was in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni. Natasa's ex Aly Goni who was last seen with her on Nach Baliye 9 also congratulated the couple. As we look forward to Natasa and Pandya's journey, check out these pictures of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 7
    Public appearances

    Public appearances

    Before making their relationship official, Hardik and Natasa made several public appearances.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Party hard

    Party hard

    Here's a throwback photo of Hardik and Natasa posing with Karishma Tanna at one of the parties!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Both Pandya and Stankovic's style is on point in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Engaged

    Engaged

    Hardik shared this beautiful photo and captioned it as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Dream proposal

    Dream proposal

    Hardik got down on one knee as he popped the question to his ladylove.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    This says it all!

    This says it all!

    The happiness on their faces sums up everything.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

