Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's THESE pictures speak volumes about their love for each other; Check it out

Hardik and Natasa's romantic pics

New Year was special for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they got engaged. For the uninitiated, Pandya proposed to his ladylove on a private yacht in Dubai. The proposal was nothing less than a dreamy affair. Pandya got down on one knee and popped the question and well, Natasa said yes. Many celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik Pandya on his engagement to the ex Bigg Boss contestant. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty among others wished the couple. Krystle D'Souza who was once rumoured to be dating Pandya also wished him. The couple has been friends for a long time. Hardik and Natasa were friends even when she was in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni. Natasa's ex Aly Goni who was last seen with her on Nach Baliye 9 also congratulated the couple. As we look forward to Natasa and Pandya's journey, check out these pictures of the duo.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla