Home
/
Photos
/
Natasa Stankovic
/
Hardik Pandya's fiancée Natasa Stankovic's sizzling photos are hard to miss; Check it out

Hardik Pandya's fiancée Natasa Stankovic's sizzling photos are hard to miss; Check it out

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic recently got engaged. The stunning diva is an active social media user. Today, we bring to you some of her sizzling photos.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Natasa Stankovic's stunning photos

    Natasa Stankovic's stunning photos

    Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic recently got engaged. For the uninitiated, Pandya went down on one knee and proposed to his ladylove in Dubai. The couple who are now happily engaged announced the big news with their dear fans on social media and soon it took the internet by storm. Pandya shared an adorable photo of them and captioned it saying, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik and Natasa on their engagement. Well, we certainly can't wait to see what's in stores for the beautiful couple now. We already know a lot about Pandya including his Koffee with Karan controversy; however, not much is known about Stankovic. For the unversed, Stankovic made her B-town debut with Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha. Since then, she has been a part of several films and music videos. The stunning diva is an active social media user. She keeps sharing her breathtakingly gorgeous snaps on Instagram. Today, we bring to you some of her sizzling photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Tanned

    Tanned

    Here's Natasa flaunting her tanned body!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Enjoying the sun

    Enjoying the sun

    She is one gorgeous beauty of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The star has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    We are in love with this sun-kissed picture of the beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Vacay feels

    Vacay feels

    This photo screams of travel goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    Natasa is one hell of a stunner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    She is blessed with great features and physique.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Bikini babe

    Bikini babe

    Natasa looks fabulous in black bikini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    Stankovic always creates buzz on social media with her stunning pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple\'s romantic moments scream of endless love
PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple's romantic moments scream of endless love
Priyanka Chopra makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out
PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh\'s adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
Anita Hassanandani\'s THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out
Anita Hassanandani's THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out
Nia Sharma\'s perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy; Check it out
Nia Sharma's perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy; Check it out
K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo\'s THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out
K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo's THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement