Hardik Pandya's fiancée Natasa Stankovic's sizzling photos are hard to miss; Check it out

Natasa Stankovic's stunning photos

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic recently got engaged. For the uninitiated, Pandya went down on one knee and proposed to his ladylove in Dubai. The couple who are now happily engaged announced the big news with their dear fans on social media and soon it took the internet by storm. Pandya shared an adorable photo of them and captioned it saying, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik and Natasa on their engagement. Well, we certainly can't wait to see what's in stores for the beautiful couple now. We already know a lot about Pandya including his Koffee with Karan controversy; however, not much is known about Stankovic. For the unversed, Stankovic made her B-town debut with Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha. Since then, she has been a part of several films and music videos. The stunning diva is an active social media user. She keeps sharing her breathtakingly gorgeous snaps on Instagram. Today, we bring to you some of her sizzling photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram