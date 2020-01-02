Home
Hardik Pandya's fiancé Natasa Stankovic: Here are interesting things about ex Bigg Boss contestant and actress

On New Year, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress and model Natasa Stankovic took everyone by surprise as the couple announced their engagement. As we look forward to the journey of Hardik and Natasa, here are some interesting facts about her.
941 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Facts about Natasa Stankovic

    Facts about Natasa Stankovic

    On New Year, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic took everyone by surprise as the couple announced their engagement on social media. For the uninitiated, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a private yacht in Dubai by getting down on one knee. The couple later shared a kiss as their friends cheered on. Pandya shared a picture wherein Natasa can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. He captioned the same as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." As soon as the news of their engagement was shared by the couple, many celebs and cricketers wished Hardik. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D'Souza, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav among others wished the couple. As we look forward to what's next for Hardik and Natasa, here are some interesting and unknown facts about her.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 9
    Bollywood debut

    Bollywood debut

    Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha in 2013. She appeared in the dance number "Aiyo Ji" opposite Ajay Devgn.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Films

    Films

    In 2016, Natasa appeared in the film 7 Hours To Go, which was directed by Saurabh Varma. She played the role of a cop in the same. Later, she starred in the popular dance number "Mehbooba" from the film "Fukrey Returns".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 9
    Cameo in Zero

    Cameo in Zero

    Not many know, Natasa did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer film Zero.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Bigg Boss

    Bigg Boss

    Natasa participated in Bigg Boss Season 8. However, she got evicted within a month.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Music videos

    Music videos

    The stunning diva rose to fame by appearing in Badshah's hit songs Bandook and DJ Waley Babu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 9
    Travel enthusiast

    Travel enthusiast

    Natasa is one big adventure junkie and her social media posts are proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Nach Baliye 9

    Nach Baliye 9

    She was seen alongside TV actor Aly Goni in reality show Nach Baliye 9.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Personal life

    Personal life

    The diva was dating TV actor Aly Goni for a long time. However, things didn't work out and the couple parted ways.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

