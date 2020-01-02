Hardik Pandya's fiancé Natasa Stankovic: Here are interesting things about ex Bigg Boss contestant and actress

1 / 9

Facts about Natasa Stankovic

On New Year, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic took everyone by surprise as the couple announced their engagement on social media. For the uninitiated, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a private yacht in Dubai by getting down on one knee. The couple later shared a kiss as their friends cheered on. Pandya shared a picture wherein Natasa can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. He captioned the same as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." As soon as the news of their engagement was shared by the couple, many celebs and cricketers wished Hardik. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D'Souza, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav among others wished the couple. As we look forward to what's next for Hardik and Natasa, here are some interesting and unknown facts about her.

