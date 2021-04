1 / 9

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s stylish pictures

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor-cricketer duo have often made the headlines for their grand appearances at events or even for expressing their love for each other on the social media. Natasa, who rose to fame after participating in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season eight and Hardik Panday, who is considered to be one of the best cricketers in India today, apparently fell in “love at first sight”. They first met at a nightclub and then became best friends with each other. The rumours of them being together started making the rounds when they started being spotted at many events and parties together. It was a very tough time in the Indian cricketer’s career when he appeared on Karan Johar’s talk-show, Koffee with Karan after which he faced a lot of criticism for making a couple of controversial statements. It was then when Natasa stood by him like a rock and love started to brew between the two. Today, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are married to each other and are proud parents of a little Babyboy, Agastya Pandya. Here are some of the stylish pictures of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya that will definitely give fans major relationship goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Natasa Stankovic Instagram