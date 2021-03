1 / 8

Natasa Stankovic’s a complete water baby

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, actor, and dancer, based in Mumbai. She has appeared in many Indian television reality series like Bigg Boss’ season eight and critically-acclaimed Bollywood movies like Satyagraha. The entertainer has often made the headlines for her adorable appearances with her husband and Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, and their son, Agastya Pandya. Natasa and Hardik first met at the nightclub a couple of years ago where it was “love at first sight” for the great cricketer. The two then became best friends with each other and were often spotted partying and chilling together. It was a very tough time for the Indian cricketer when he appeared on the popular talk-show Koffee with Karan hosted by the Indian moviemaker, Karan Johar, and after that Hardik faced a lot of criticism for making a couple of controversial statements. The athlete was even asked to step out from playing some matches until things mellow down a little. It was then when Natasa Stankovic was by his side and the two realized each other’s importance in their lives. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot with each other on May 31, 2020. Here are the pictures of Natasa Stankovic that will prove that the celebrity wife is a complete water baby. Read further ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Natasa Stankovic Instagram