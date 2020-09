1 / 7

Natasa Stankovic's adorable moments with Agastya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the most loved couples. The couple got married during the lockdown and also shared that they are expecting a baby. The duo's wedding pictures soon went viral on social media. The news of the couple's marriage and pregnancy came as a huge surprise for their fans and followers. A few months later, Natasa and Hardik welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy whom they named Agastya. For the uninitiated, before the surprise wedding, Hardik proposed to his ladylove on a private yacht in Dubai. The pictures and video from the couple's dreamy proposal created a huge buzz on social media. The cricketer got down on one knee and popped the big question to his ladylove. From getting engaged, married, and now parents, this year has been really special for the couple. On the other end, both are very active on social media. From sharing romantic photos to adorable and priceless moments with their baby boy, Hardik and Natasa's social media posts are a delight. Talking about Natasa, in particular, she has been sharing her mother and son moments and melting hearts. Having said that, here are a few pictures of Natasa and her baby boy, Agastya that are too cute to miss.

Photo Credit : Natasa Stankovic Instagram