Navya Naveli Nanda in casuals

Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of entering Bollywood, yet it’s no surprise that she has been constantly a part of the limelight. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya is an entrepreneur, and runs projects like Project Naveli and Aara Health, both of which focus on the betterment of women’s conditions in the country. Despite not being a part of showbiz, Navya is quite popular on social media, and has a huge following on Instagram. The young lady keeps an active presence on the ‘gram, and likes to treat her followers and netizens to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Her posts often grab fans’ attention and they keep coming back for more. A quick scan through Navya’s account will reveal the fact that the star grandkid loves to style casual outfits. She often dons casual attires while looking absolutely gorgeous and chic in the same. Check out these five photos of Navya, which showcase her acing in stylish casuals.

Photo Credit : Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram