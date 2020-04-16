Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda's photos prove they are the coolest brother and sister duo

1 / 7

Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda's photos

Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids Navya Naveli and Agastya are both popular star kids of Bollywood. Both are stars in their own right. Big B's granddaughter Navya often keeps creating buzz, but Agastya has managed to stay away from the limelight. However, both have fan pages dedicated to them on social media. Well, apart from fan pages, Shweta Bachchan Nanda who is very active on social media keeps sharing Navya and Agastya's photos on her Instagram. Through her social media posts, we get a glimpse into Navya and Agastya's happening life. Big B's grandson is extremely handsome and much to our surprise, he is inclined towards direction and filmmaking. Navya, on the other side, had earlier revealed that she is not interested in joining Bollywood. Going by Shweta Bachchan's social media posts about her kids, one can clearly say, both share an amazing bond with each other. Navya and Agastya are the coolest sibling duo. We've compiled a few pictures of them together. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram