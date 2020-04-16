/
Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda's photos prove they are the coolest brother and sister duo
Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids Navya Naveli and Agastya are both popular star kids of Bollywood. Both are stars in their own right. Both share an amazing bond with each other. Navya and Agastya are the coolest sibling duo. Check out their pics!
Pinkvilla Desk
April 16, 2020
Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda's photos
Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids Navya Naveli and Agastya are both popular star kids of Bollywood. Both are stars in their own right. Big B's granddaughter Navya often keeps creating buzz, but Agastya has managed to stay away from the limelight. However, both have fan pages dedicated to them on social media. Well, apart from fan pages, Shweta Bachchan Nanda who is very active on social media keeps sharing Navya and Agastya's photos on her Instagram. Through her social media posts, we get a glimpse into Navya and Agastya's happening life. Big B's grandson is extremely handsome and much to our surprise, he is inclined towards direction and filmmaking. Navya, on the other side, had earlier revealed that she is not interested in joining Bollywood. Going by Shweta Bachchan's social media posts about her kids, one can clearly say, both share an amazing bond with each other. Navya and Agastya are the coolest sibling duo. We've compiled a few pictures of them together. Check out!
Picture perfect
Shweta captioned this snap as, "Progeny appreciation post."
Picture perfect
This pic needs to be framed.
Posers
Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned this snap as, "Minions."
Style on point
Both Agastya and Navya's style is on point in this snap.
Relax mode on
Shweta captioned this snap as, "Here's trouble."
Too cute to handle
Navya is looking so cute in this snap.
