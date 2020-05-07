Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduates: Check her photos with mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda

1 / 10

Check out Navya's photos with mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a star in her own right. The star kid who is least interested in joining the industry enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Very often, she keeps creating a huge buzz due to her photos shared by mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda who is very active on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Navya, also revealing that her daughter graduated from college. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, Shweta organised a ceremony at home to make her daughter's day special. She captioned her photos as, "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)" Soon after, mamu Abhishek Bachchan also penned a note for his darling niece and wrote, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice.... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world." Speaking of Navya and her bond with Shweta, well, her social media posts are enough proof of the same. She is extremely close to her mom. And every picture of Navya shared by mom Shweta is an absolute treat. Speaking of that, here are some beautiful photos of the mother-daughter duo.

Photo Credit : Instagram