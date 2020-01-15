Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda looks captivating in THESE photos; Check it out

1 / 8

Navya Naveli Nanda's unmissable photos

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's granddaughter's pic from a party with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor has been doing the rounds on the internet since yesterday. Navya enjoys a huge fan following on social media and also has several fan clubs dedicated to her. For the uninitiated, Navya has no interest in joining the glamour world of Bollywood. Navya desires to make it big in the advertising field. Reportedly, she did her internship at advertising firm, Ogilvy and Mather. Navya is often papped in the city. Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, she is good friends with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as well. Shweta Bachchan keeps sharing her daughter's pictures on Instagram. Going by the pictures, one can say that she's more of a happy-go-lucky girl. Today, we bring to you Navya's beautiful photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram