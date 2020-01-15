Home
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda looks captivating in THESE photos; Check it out

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Today, we bring to you Navya's beautiful photos shared by her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
    Navya Naveli Nanda's unmissable photos

    Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's granddaughter's pic from a party with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor has been doing the rounds on the internet since yesterday. Navya enjoys a huge fan following on social media and also has several fan clubs dedicated to her. For the uninitiated, Navya has no interest in joining the glamour world of Bollywood. Navya desires to make it big in the advertising field. Reportedly, she did her internship at advertising firm, Ogilvy and Mather. Navya is often papped in the city. Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, she is good friends with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as well. Shweta Bachchan keeps sharing her daughter's pictures on Instagram. Going by the pictures, one can say that she's more of a happy-go-lucky girl. Today, we bring to you Navya's beautiful photos.

    Stunning!

    Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned this beautiful snap as, "She wasn't doing a thing I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together."

    That smile!

    Shweta Bachchan's darling daughter celebrated her birthday on December 6. She shared this pic and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu! Love you crazy loads."

    Pretty as always

    Navya is blessed with flawless skin.

    Travel junkie

    Navya is a travel junkie and this pic is proof of the same.

    Cuteness personified!

    We love this picture of Navya!

    Return of the caped crusader

    Navya's style is always on point.

    Selfie time with mom

    The mother and daughter's selfie game is on point.

