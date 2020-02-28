Home
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Abhishek Bachchan's niece is a born star; See Photos

Check out these pictures of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda which have left us wondering if she is making her Bollywood debut
6299 reads Mumbai Updated: February 28, 2020 12:23 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter will make your heart skip a beat with these photos

    Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter will make your heart skip a beat with these photos

    There are some iconic actors in the industry who created a dynasty of their own in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan is one such name in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan is also known as Big B or the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Not only the 77-year-old actor manages to make headlines, but his family members who haven't even entered Bollywood also are part of the limelight. One of his family member who is grabbing attention is his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Navya is a star in making. Her father, Nikhil Nanda is related to the infamous Kapoor family of Bollywood. Today, have a look at these pictures which prove that Navya is all set to steal some hearts with her looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Loving the milion dollar smile

    Loving the milion dollar smile

    Navya flashes her angelic smile as she is captured by her mum.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    When good looks is in your genes

    When good looks is in your genes

    The beautiful 23-year-old looks engrossed in a dreamland of her own.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The perfect poster child for her parents

    The perfect poster child for her parents

    Shweta Bachchan seems to be an ace photographer when it comes to her daughter.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Already a professional poser

    Already a professional poser

    The 23-year-old looks picture-perfect already and has left us wondering when would we witness her onscreen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Fresh as a daisy

    Fresh as a daisy

    Navya looks angelic as she is captured in a sunkissed frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    A sight in this pastel dress

    A sight in this pastel dress

    The 23-year-old looks stunning as she sports a beautiful traditional attire for an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

