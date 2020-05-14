Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style

1 / 15

Check out these pics of Navya Naveli Nanda's fashion and style statements

Navya Naveli Nanda has just graduated this month and she sure seems to be career driven as she also just started her own venture just few days post the same. She launched a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. As per the Instagram handle, Aara Health is a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner. Aside from Navya, there are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. The introduction of their online venture reads “We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!" Their mission is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices using safe, confidential, and scientifically reliable products, tools and services. In the times of an epidemic like COVID- 19 we are sure this platform of the young star kid will be able to help a lot of people in need. The young lady is already known her style on social media and her public appearances with her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda or uncle Abhishek Bachchan or grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently back in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The young member of the Bachchan family was pursuing her higher studies in the United States before the lockdown. The stunning young Bachchan family member is surely an epitome of grace and style at a very young age and there have been times when her fashion statements made headlines. Today lets take a look at her some of her impeccable style statements.

