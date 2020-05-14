Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style

Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style

Navya Naveli Nanda is now an entrepreneur and this is not the first time she has surprised us ! Take a look at these stunning style statements pulled off by Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter which grabbed our attention.
Updated: May 14, 2020 06:11 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these pics of Navya Naveli Nanda's fashion and style statements

    Check out these pics of Navya Naveli Nanda's fashion and style statements

    Navya Naveli Nanda has just graduated this month and she sure seems to be career driven as she also just started her own venture just few days post the same. She launched a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. As per the Instagram handle, Aara Health is a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner. Aside from Navya, there are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. The introduction of their online venture reads “We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!" Their mission is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices using safe, confidential, and scientifically reliable products, tools and services. In the times of an epidemic like COVID- 19 we are sure this platform of the young star kid will be able to help a lot of people in need. The young lady is already known her style on social media and her public appearances with her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda or uncle Abhishek Bachchan or grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently back in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The young member of the Bachchan family was pursuing her higher studies in the United States before the lockdown. The stunning young Bachchan family member is surely an epitome of grace and style at a very young age and there have been times when her fashion statements made headlines. Today lets take a look at her some of her impeccable style statements.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Styling a plain white tee

    Styling a plain white tee

    Navya wears a pair of well-fitted jeans with a plain white tee and an olive green jacket to ace the look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 15
    We love her cut out peach dress

    We love her cut out peach dress

    Navya in a peach colored hemmed cut out dress with her hair tied back and she opts for a clean beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    A cute mini dress

    A cute mini dress

    The star kid in a midnight blue shimmer mini dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    We love her beautiful smile

    We love her beautiful smile

    The stunning Navya Naveli in a sequined jacket and her perfect smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    White bodycon dress

    White bodycon dress

    Navya opts for a white bodycon dress and lets her hair down naturally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    The perfect dress for a date night

    The perfect dress for a date night

    Navya in a pretty white and black maxi dress and we love how she paired it up with drop down earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Adding oversized bomber jackets

    Adding oversized bomber jackets

    Navya gets captured candidly as she is engrossed in deep thought and she sports a stylish silver bomber jacket on this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Perfect style for a brunch

    Perfect style for a brunch

    Navya in a pair of white denim pants and a camouflage shirt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Blue is the colour of the hour

    Blue is the colour of the hour

    Navya in a simple blue shirt and a pair of denim pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 15
    Sporting winter favourites

    Sporting winter favourites

    Navya looks stunning in her winter look as her mom captures her in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Sunkissed memories with the best

    Sunkissed memories with the best

    Navya in a beautiful sun-kissed picture with beige cardigans and a yellow hairband.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Candidly captured beauty

    Candidly captured beauty

    Navya in a simple black tee and a pair of denim looking pretty as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Sassy look for warmer mornings

    Sassy look for warmer mornings

    Navya sports the perfect travel look in this fur jacket and a pair of gladiators.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Sporting the perfect look

    Sporting the perfect look

    Black and white combination never looked so stylish.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Anonymous

By entering showbiz she will be just one of the Wannabees .a shame to that family if she ends up like sonskshi or athiya. She better focus on alternative careers

