Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's UNSEEN photos prove she is the most stunning millennial

1 / 8

Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN selfies

Navya Naveli Nanda has always been in the spotlight due to her family legacy. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is extremely gorgeous and has derived her family genes. Navya is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter. Nikhil Nanda is related to the infamous Kapoor family of Bollywood. The millennial star is currently pursuing her education in the United States. She was recently seen with the Bachchan family thanking India’s Coronavirus warriors as she took part in the #5Baje5Minute by applauding for them. The young lady is often seen with her family at parties, functions and makes regular appearances on her mother's social media feed. Well, we all would love to see the stunner on the big screen following the footsteps of her grandfather and uncle, right? However, talking about her future plans, Shweta Bachchan revealed, "I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills, the way you look on screen is slashed out in open." Back in 2017, the star kid did an internship at an advertising agency while on break from university in New York. Although Navya's Instagram account is private, her several fan pages often treat her fans with her most amazing photos which are unmissable. Check them out!

Photo Credit : Instagram