Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's UNSEEN photos prove she is the most stunning millennial

Navya Naveli Nanda is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's UNSEEN selfies are worth checking out.
3765 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN selfies

    Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN selfies

    Navya Naveli Nanda has always been in the spotlight due to her family legacy. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is extremely gorgeous and has derived her family genes. Navya is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter. Nikhil Nanda is related to the infamous Kapoor family of Bollywood. The millennial star is currently pursuing her education in the United States. She was recently seen with the Bachchan family thanking India’s Coronavirus warriors as she took part in the #5Baje5Minute by applauding for them. The young lady is often seen with her family at parties, functions and makes regular appearances on her mother's social media feed. Well, we all would love to see the stunner on the big screen following the footsteps of her grandfather and uncle, right? However, talking about her future plans, Shweta Bachchan revealed, "I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills, the way you look on screen is slashed out in open." Back in 2017, the star kid did an internship at an advertising agency while on break from university in New York. Although Navya's Instagram account is private, her several fan pages often treat her fans with her most amazing photos which are unmissable. Check them out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    The eye makeup steals the show

    The eye makeup steals the show

    Navya's eye makeup in this pic is surely way too appealing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Ravishing as ever

    Ravishing as ever

    Shweta Bachchan's daughter is way beautiful in this enthralling snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Geek mode on

    Geek mode on

    A huge pair of frames, earphones and that perfect angle selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Goofy selfies

    Goofy selfies

    The star kid looks way too adorable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Sun-kissed glow

    Sun-kissed glow

    Navya clicks a perfect sun-kissed selfie with a friend along with a super cute pout!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Eyebrows on fleek

    Eyebrows on fleek

    The pout as well!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    Navya knows her way around style and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

