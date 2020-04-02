Home
Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN photos with her girl gang will make you wish to be her friend; Check it out

Check out these fun pictures of Navya Nanda Naveli with her girlfriends which will make you wish to be a part of her circle of friends.
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: April 2, 2020 09:55 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these pictures of Navya Nanda Naveli with her girl gang

    Check out these pictures of Navya Nanda Naveli with her girl gang

    Navya Naveli Nanda is one star kid who has always been in the spotlight. She was recently seen with the Bachchan family thanking India’s Coronavirus warriors by applauding for them. The young lady is already known her style on social media and her public appearances with her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda or uncle Abhishek Bachchan or grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently in back in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Navya Naveli Nanda who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Navya is a star in making. Her father, Nikhil Nanda is related to the infamous Kapoor family of Bollywood. The young member of the Bachchan family is pursuing her higher studies in the United States. Today, we have these unseen photos of the star kid with her group of girl pals. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Having a fun banter with bestie

    Having a fun banter with bestie

    Conversations with homie after ages are always fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Retail therapy with pals

    Retail therapy with pals

    Can't think of a better view for a beautiful morning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Caught in a candid frame

    Caught in a candid frame

    New York is always better with this one by her side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Navya enjoying a fun brunch

    Navya enjoying a fun brunch

    Navya in her fun element with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Hiking is always fun with these ones

    Hiking is always fun with these ones

    Navya with her two best friends having a fun chat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    No one can beat us in posing games

    No one can beat us in posing games

    We strongly agree with the young star kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Slaying a comfortable look

    Slaying a comfortable look

    Off campus stories are always fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Happiest when she is around her close knit of friends

    Happiest when she is around her close knit of friends

    Navya with her closest pals in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The more the better

    The more the better

    Navya in a jolly mode as she enjoys the company of her girl friends in a party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Caught in a candid frame yet again

    Caught in a candid frame yet again

    Navya engrossed in a conversation in the picture as she gets captured in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

