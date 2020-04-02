Navya Naveli Nanda's UNSEEN photos with her girl gang will make you wish to be her friend; Check it out

1 / 11

Check out these pictures of Navya Nanda Naveli with her girl gang

Navya Naveli Nanda is one star kid who has always been in the spotlight. She was recently seen with the Bachchan family thanking India’s Coronavirus warriors by applauding for them. The young lady is already known her style on social media and her public appearances with her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda or uncle Abhishek Bachchan or grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently in back in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Navya Naveli Nanda who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Navya is a star in making. Her father, Nikhil Nanda is related to the infamous Kapoor family of Bollywood. The young member of the Bachchan family is pursuing her higher studies in the United States. Today, we have these unseen photos of the star kid with her group of girl pals. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram