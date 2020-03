1 / 7

Navya Naveli Nanda with best friend Alaviaa Jaaferi

When we talk about the girl gangs in Bollywood several names would come to our mind. From the Kapoor and Arora sisters to Gauri Khan and her friends, these ladies have given major friendship goals in the past and continue to do the same. Talking about friendships, we have other celebrities from Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra who have given their fans friendship goals quite often. In the age of social media, there are several celebs whose pictures with their best friends are ruling the internet. Star kid Navya Naveli Nanda is one of those celebrities whose fan base is tremendous. The star kid creates headlines with her looks every single time she is spotted on her mother's social media or her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's social media. Today, we have these interesting photos of the star kid with her best friend Alaviaa Jaaferi who is the daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram