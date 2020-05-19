Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: From his job as a watchman to debut; Here are the facts about the actor

1 / 9

Check out these facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those gifted actors in Bollywood who can share the entire storyline of a movie with just their dynamic expressions. The star has turned a year older today and fans have poured wishes on social media for him. At present, the actor is in his village, Budhana, Muzaffarnagar to be with mom as she has suffered an anxiety attack. Nawazuddin believes the image of a classic Bollywood hero does not fit his looks or personality, but he boasts of how easily he becomes one in a crowd. With no big expectations, Nawazuddin got into acting. He wanted to find a job where his ends would meet. Back in his Budhana home town, he began his career as a chemist. It is a tiny town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district. It was not something that he liked to do but, at least, he earned something. Though Siddiqui hasn't worked for almost every industry hotshot. His own name is among the brightest of stars as he joins a different league of actors such as Irrfan Khan, celebrities and not just 'heroes.' Not only do they make remarkable artistic films but they also earn exceptionally well. The credit goes even to the directors, who wanted to experiment with movies. Today on his birthday we have these interesting facts about the star which will make you love and respect the talented actor even more.

Photo Credit : Instagram