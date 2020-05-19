/
/
/
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: From his job as a watchman to debut; Here are the facts about the actor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: From his job as a watchman to debut; Here are the facts about the actor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's charm in India cinema as one of the most talented actors is known to all of us, today we have these facts about the star which you hardly knew about. Read on.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
9846 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 19, 2020 10:45 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment