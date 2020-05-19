Advertisement
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: From his job as a watchman to debut; Here are the facts about the actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: From his job as a watchman to debut; Here are the facts about the actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's charm in India cinema as one of the most talented actors is known to all of us, today we have these facts about the star which you hardly knew about. Read on.
9846 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Check out these facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those gifted actors in Bollywood who can share the entire storyline of a movie with just their dynamic expressions. The star has turned a year older today and fans have poured wishes on social media for him. At present, the actor is in his village, Budhana, Muzaffarnagar to be with mom as she has suffered an anxiety attack. Nawazuddin believes the image of a classic Bollywood hero does not fit his looks or personality, but he boasts of how easily he becomes one in a crowd. With no big expectations, Nawazuddin got into acting. He wanted to find a job where his ends would meet. Back in his Budhana home town, he began his career as a chemist. It is a tiny town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district. It was not something that he liked to do but, at least, he earned something. Though Siddiqui hasn't worked for almost every industry hotshot. His own name is among the brightest of stars as he joins a different league of actors such as Irrfan Khan, celebrities and not just 'heroes.' Not only do they make remarkable artistic films but they also earn exceptionally well. The credit goes even to the directors, who wanted to experiment with movies. Today on his birthday we have these interesting facts about the star which will make you love and respect the talented actor even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    His first lead role

    His first lead role

    Nawaz's first lead role was in the movie Patang in 2011.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    But do you know about his first acting break in Bollywood?

    But do you know about his first acting break in Bollywood?

    The actor was seen in an unnoticeable role in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Do you know when he first worked with Kabir Khan?

    Do you know when he first worked with Kabir Khan?

    Before Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he worked with the director in the movie New York where he was seen as one of the prisoners.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    He worked as a watchman

    He worked as a watchman

    In Delhi, he started working as a watchman for a theatre group to make ends meet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    He was compared to Anthony Hopkins

    He was compared to Anthony Hopkins

    Hollywood Reporter compared the actor to the legendary Hollywood star after Raman Raghav 2.0.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    He wears the same suit to Cannes every year

    He wears the same suit to Cannes every year

    His first ever appearances in Cannes had an intriguing story behind it. Nawaz used to wear a single suit every time he 'd been invited to Cannes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    His performance brought tears to Irrfan's eyes

    His performance brought tears to Irrfan's eyes

    His performance in the movie New York brought tears to the late actor's eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Do you know one of his first jobs?

    Do you know one of his first jobs?

    The actor worked as a chemist back in his hometown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

