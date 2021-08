1 / 6

Indian celebrities playing real-life politicians on-screen

Indian moviemakers are often spotted making movies revolving around the political situation in India. Even though many-a-times these stories are purely fictional and lead the story with unexpected twists and turns, that have never been witnessed in real life, it has also been seen that many Indian movies are based on a true event that requires to showcase the celebrities playing the characters of real-life politicians, on-screen. There are movies based on the lives of highly-respected politicians in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that have fans glued to their seats. But along with having to perfect the art of showcasing a true story on-screen, the movie also needs to be performed well for it to be able to deliver the expected emotions from the audience. Here are the Indian celebrities who have aced the characters of real-life politicians, on-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube