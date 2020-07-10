Did you know Naya Rivera worked as a child actor? Here are UNKNOWN facts about the missing Glee star

1 / 7

Check out the RARE facts about Naya you must check out

Naya Rivera is one of the most popular stars across the world and enjoys a massive fan following. After a series of recurring television roles and guest spots as a teenager, the actress received her breakthrough role as an adult as Santana Lopez in Glee that made her immensely popular. She was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in 2011 and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean. She is currently in news for a piece of majorly upsetting news. She is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California, according to Daily Mail. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department had revealed via Twitter, "Happening now: Search for a possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way," and later added, "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES." A day back, Naya had shared a lovely photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some downtime with her caption reading as, "Just the two of us." Meanwhile, take a look at the singer's most interesting facts that will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram