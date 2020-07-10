/
/
/
Did you know Naya Rivera worked as a child actor? Here are UNKNOWN facts about the missing Glee star
Naya Rivera is one of the most popular singers in the world. She is famously known as Santana Lopez from Glee and enjoys a huge fan following. Check out her interesting facts that will leave you amazed.
Published: July 10, 2020
Check out the RARE facts about Naya you must check out
Naya Rivera is one of the most popular stars across the world and enjoys a massive fan following. After a series of recurring television roles and guest spots as a teenager, the actress received her breakthrough role as an adult as Santana Lopez in Glee that made her immensely popular. She was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in 2011 and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean. She is currently in news for a piece of majorly upsetting news. She is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California, according to Daily Mail. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department had revealed via Twitter, "Happening now: Search for a possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way," and later added, "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES." A day back, Naya had shared a lovely photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some downtime with her caption reading as, "Just the two of us." Meanwhile, take a look at the singer's most interesting facts that will leave you amazed.
Early and family life
Her full name is Naya Marie Rivera. She is of Puerto Rican, African-American and German descent.
Her list of nicknames
The singer has eleven nicknames! Some of her nicknames include Nay Nay, Nay Nay Rivers, N'Nay, Bee, The Veiled Fairy, Nougat, Snix, Ni Ni, Smoochy, Peanut and Scooby.
Naya's stint as a child
Naya Rivera got her first acting job at the age of 4, in 1991, when she appeared as Hilary Winston in the Royal Family sitcom and she received a Young Artist Award for her performance.
Accolades
The talented Naya Rivera has been nominated almost 20 times and has won over 10 awards.
Her Glee audition
Naya Rivera auditioned for Glee for the opportunity to sing, dance, and act all in the same show” and also because she was a fan of co-creator Ryan Murphy’s previews work!
Her struggle with Anorexia
Rivera once revealed that she developed anorexia as a sophomore in high school after her parents began having marital trouble, writing that she would avoid meals and throw away her lunch at school. “I was so young and it just seemed to be the norm. Everyone was going through similar stuff,” Rivera told People.
