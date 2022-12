Nayanthara to Hansika: 2022 Brides

2022 has been a year full of adventures with some blockbuster hits like RRR, Kantara, and KGF: Chapter 2, to name just a few. Apart from professional heights, the South film industry also saw some of its prominent members entering matrimony. After being in a relationship for several years, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and director Vignesh Shivan entered wedlock in June this year. The wedding of the power couple made a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Most recently, Maha actress Hansika Motwani also made headlines as she tied the knot with her business beau Sohael Kathuri. The couple has a destination wedding in Jaipur. Apart from these two, Devarattam co-stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik also got married recently. If the reports are to be believed, the two were dating each other for a couple of years before taking the plunge. Here are some pictures of the stunning brides of 2022.