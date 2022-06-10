5 PHOTOS from Nayanthara's new beginning with beau Vignesh Shivan

1 / 6

To a new beginning

The Lady Superstar Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan in a beautiful ceremony in Chennai yesterday. The lovebirds looked stunning in traditional wedding attires on their D-day. While Nayanthara was looking breathtaking in a customized red saree, Vignesh Shivan looked equally suave in a white veshti, kurta, and shawl. The fairytale love story of the power couple began on the sets of the 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their work association turned into love soon, and now they are finally Mr. and Mrs. Everything about the wedding- from the special glass mandap to their chic ensembles, to the guest list, is simply aww-worthy. On their first day as a married couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the famous Tirupati temple. The newlyweds were seen walking hand-in-hand during their visit. Now, let's see some more pictures of the lovebirds on their new journey.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram