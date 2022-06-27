5 TIMES Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan gave us an insight into their Thailand honeymoon

1 / 6

An insight into the Thailand honeymoon

After an intimate and fabulous wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan flew to Thailand for their honeymoon. As the Lady Superstar is not on social media, the director is the one who shares glimpses of their life on the internet and keeps the netizens updated regarding their whereabouts. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker dropped several captivating pictures of the couple from their romantic vacation. In one of the photographs, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen completely lost in one another. Smitten by love, these two are lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. In another post, the power couple twinned in black, as they posed amidst nature. The other Instagram updates by the filmmaker from his romantic getaway with his lady love are equally enchanting. Now, the lovebirds are back in the bay and are expected to resume work shortly. On this note, let us take a look at a few of these lovey-dovey stills from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Thailand honeymoon.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram