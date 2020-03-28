Coronavirus updates
5 Times Nayanthara slayed in polka dot outfits and gave major fashion goals; See PICS

Nayanthara is one popular actress down South. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nayanthara is also known for her amazing fashion. Today, we take a look at times she slayed in polka dot outfits and gave us major fashion goals.
  • 1 / 7
    Nayanthara in polka dot outfits

    Nayanthara in polka dot outfits

    Nayanthara is one popular actress down South. She is known as "The Lady Superstar of Kollywood." The actress owns the screen every time and has given memorable performances till the date. She is one actress who is known to take up challenging roles. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nayanthara is also known for her amazing fashion. She is one fashionable lady and comfort comes first to the actress. Right from monochromes to stripes, crop tops and turning heads with her stylish appearance in a saree and more, Nayanthara knows how to rock each and every look. Over the years, she has donned many stylish outfits and proved why she is the ultimate fashion diva. The Darbar actress' looks are all about comfort and simplicity and also easy to recreate. Earlier we had revealed that the actress has a good collection of skirts. She is often seen acing the stylish skirt look. However, today, we take a look at times she slayed in a polka dot outfit and gave us major fashion goals. Have a look!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 2 / 7
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    The actress' beau and director Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing his ladylove's pictures on Instagram. Here's a pic shared by him in which Nayanthara can be seen wearing a beautiful polka dot outfit. This was worn by her last year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Fashion game on point

    Fashion game on point

    The actress repeated her polka dot outfit again and managed to look stunning as always.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Nayanthara is looking absolutely stunning in a slit cut polka dress paired with a denim jacket. Also, this pic is clicked by her one and only Vignesh Shivan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Lady in white

    Lady in white

    Vignesh recently shared this beautiful pic of the actress. She can be seen wearing a white polka dot shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Boss lady

    Boss lady

    The actress' polka dot suit is a complete steal.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 7 / 7
    Looks stunning

    Looks stunning

    Here's a pic of the actress from her movie Mr Local in which she donned a beautiful black polka dot outfit.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

