5 Times Nayanthara slayed in polka dot outfits and gave major fashion goals; See PICS
Nayanthara is one popular actress down South. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nayanthara is also known for her amazing fashion. Today, we take a look at times she slayed in polka dot outfits and gave us major fashion goals.
Published: March 28, 2020 11:36 am
Nayanthara in polka dot outfits
Nayanthara is one popular actress down South. She is known as "The Lady Superstar of Kollywood." The actress owns the screen every time and has given memorable performances till the date. She is one actress who is known to take up challenging roles. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nayanthara is also known for her amazing fashion. She is one fashionable lady and comfort comes first to the actress. Right from monochromes to stripes, crop tops and turning heads with her stylish appearance in a saree and more, Nayanthara knows how to rock each and every look. Over the years, she has donned many stylish outfits and proved why she is the ultimate fashion diva. The Darbar actress' looks are all about comfort and simplicity and also easy to recreate. Earlier we had revealed that the actress has a good collection of skirts. She is often seen acing the stylish skirt look. However, today, we take a look at times she slayed in a polka dot outfit and gave us major fashion goals. Have a look!
Stunning as always
The actress' beau and director Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing his ladylove's pictures on Instagram. Here's a pic shared by him in which Nayanthara can be seen wearing a beautiful polka dot outfit. This was worn by her last year.
Fashion game on point
The actress repeated her polka dot outfit again and managed to look stunning as always.
Gorgeous and how!
Nayanthara is looking absolutely stunning in a slit cut polka dress paired with a denim jacket. Also, this pic is clicked by her one and only Vignesh Shivan.
Lady in white
Vignesh recently shared this beautiful pic of the actress. She can be seen wearing a white polka dot shirt.
Boss lady
The actress' polka dot suit is a complete steal.
Looks stunning
Here's a pic of the actress from her movie Mr Local in which she donned a beautiful black polka dot outfit.
