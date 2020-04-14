5 Times Nayanthara unleashed her inner desi girl when she donned a saree; See PICS

1 / 6

Nayanthara soars the temperature in THESE saree looks

Nayanthara is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of almost two decades, she has created an impact and how! She is also one of the highest paid actresses and has often broken stereotypes with her roles and performances. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. The actress stepped into Tamil cinema with Ayya and Telugu with Lakshmi in 2006. Ever since, there has been no looking back for the actress. Nayanthara has taken on an unusual variety of roles, from a gun-wielding gangster in Billa (2007) to Sita in the Telugu movie Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) to a hearing-impaired woman seeking revenge in the comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). The lady superstar is a stunner and often makes heads turn with her most stunning appearances at award shows, parties and other appearances. Her reel and real life aura is truly captivating and proves why she is the ultimate superstar down south. Nayanthara also has a fabulous sense of style and pulls off every outfit with ease. From her multiple types of skirts, to looking gorgeous in a saree as well as in a simple tee and pair of denims, she is a true blue fashionista. On that note, here are times she left us speechless with her stunning saree avatars.

Photo Credit : Instagram