5 Times Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gave couple goals with their charismatic chemistry

1 / 5

Lovey dovey pics of Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South. Every now and then, the couple takes social media by storm by sharing cosy pictures of themselves from their foreign trips. From celebrating each other's birthdays to visiting their hometown to celebrate Onam, the Kollywood couple has been grabbing attention over their strong and growing relationship. Their love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for 5 years and now the adorable couple is reportedly planning to marry and grow old together with each other. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in June. Amdist the wedding reports, let's take a look at a few adorable pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan that are pure couple goals.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram