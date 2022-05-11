5 Times Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gave couple goals with their charismatic chemistry

    Vignesh Shivan can't take his eyes off Nayanthara

    Lovey dovey pics of Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South. Every now and then, the couple takes social media by storm by sharing cosy pictures of themselves from their foreign trips. From celebrating each other's birthdays to visiting their hometown to celebrate Onam, the Kollywood couple has been grabbing attention over their strong and growing relationship. Their love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for 5 years and now the adorable couple is reportedly planning to marry and grow old together with each other. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in June. Amdist the wedding reports, let's take a look at a few adorable pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan that are pure couple goals.

    Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan pose for pic in stylish looks

    All eyes on his love

    Vignesh Shivan can't stop smiling and take his eyes off the actress as they posed for a pic.

    Vignesh Shivan and nayanthara pose for a selfie

    His world amid chaos

    Vignesh Shivan shared a few photos with his Thangamey and said 'a little time to breathe in between all chaos'

    Vignesh Shivan and nayanthara pose at Tirupati

    Work & pray together

    Vignesh Shivan shared a pic of holding Nayanthara's hands and posing in front of Tirumala temple in ethnic attires. Apparently, they are getting married here next month.

    Nayanthara holds Vignesh Shivan hands in pic

    Can't get enough of each other

    Nayan and Vicky cannot let go of each other in this beautiful and super happy picture.

