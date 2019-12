1 / 7

Lady Superstar of Kollywood

Nayanthara is one of the most popular and bankable actresses down South. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya. Since then, she has been a part of several hit films including Bigil, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Puthiya Niyamam, Imaikaa Nodigal among others. Despite being a part of several controversies, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her personal life often creates buzz on social media. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara is currently in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh keeps treating us with several eye-pleasing snaps of themselves. The couple who has been dating each other for quite a long time now was papped at Thanumalayan temple. Several pictures of the couple seeking blessings went viral on social media. Well, if you've been following her since her debut, then you'd agree that she's one of those actresses who speaks her mind. The actress has broken several stereotypes over the years. Her journey is indeed inspirational. Today, we bring to you a list of times Nayanthara proved why she's the lady superstar of Kollywood.

Photo Credit : Instagram