Did you know Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian? A look at South stars who changed their names

Right from Nayanthara, Rajinikanth to Dhanush, this list of South stars and their real names will definitely take you by surprise.
    South stars and their real names

    As we all know, there are many B-town celebrities who changed their names before entering the industry. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and more changed their names when they entered the movie business. Speaking about the South Indian Film Industry, it is a known fact that Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. Rajinikanth is one of the big names down South. He has done several films in his career and still continues to do so. Apart from Rajinikanth, there are many South stars who changed their names when they entered the movie world. Right from Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi to Dhanush, this list of South stars and their real names will definitely take you by surprise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nayanthara

    The Lady Superstar of Kollywood is one of the successful stars in the industry. With hard work and pure talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. Much to our surprise, Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dhanush

    Dhanush is one of the popular actors down South. He made his B-town debut opposite Sonam K Ahuja in Ranjhanaa. Up next, he will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. The actor's original name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Rana Daggubati

    Apart from South, Rana Daggubati is also known in Bollywood. The actor has won hearts with his remarkable performances and charming looks. His real name is Ramanaidu Daggubati.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Chiranjeevi

    One of the big names of South Chiranjeevi's real name is Konidala Siva Sankara Vara Prasad. Surprised?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kamal Haasan

    Kamal Haasan is a big name in the industry. Over the years, he has done several films. Speaking of his original name, Kamal Haasan's real name is Parthasarathy Srinivasan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mammootty

    South star and Dulquer Salmaan's father Mammootty's real name is Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Suriya

    Known for his films NGK, Singam, Ayan, Kaappaan and more, Suriya has won hearts of millions with his commendable acting and handsome looks. Suriya's original name is Saravanan Sivakumar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

