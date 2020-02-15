Did you know Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian? A look at South stars who changed their names

1 / 8

South stars and their real names

As we all know, there are many B-town celebrities who changed their names before entering the industry. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and more changed their names when they entered the movie business. Speaking about the South Indian Film Industry, it is a known fact that Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. Rajinikanth is one of the big names down South. He has done several films in his career and still continues to do so. Apart from Rajinikanth, there are many South stars who changed their names when they entered the movie world. Right from Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi to Dhanush, this list of South stars and their real names will definitely take you by surprise.

Photo Credit : Instagram