MOST LIKED: Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya's THROWBACK pic to Nayanthara's candid snap; A recap of the week

1 / 11

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

A lot of interesting and surprising things took place this week. From Niti Taylor sharing her wedding pictures and taking the internet by storm to Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement and rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's unseen photo, this week was full of surprises. Talking about South and Bollywood beauty, Kajal Aggarwal, in particular, she shared a Instagram post and announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu. The post reads, "I said YES. It gives me immense joy that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." She further thanked her fans and family for their support. When it comes to TV, Niti Taylor revealed that she tied the knot with her fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 31, in a close-knit ceremony amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple's wedding pictures took the internet by storm. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Natasa Stankovic Instagram