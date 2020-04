1 / 8

Nayanthara's THROWBACK photos

Nayanthara is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the south film industry. With a career span of almost two decades, she has created an impact and how! She is also one of the highest paid actresses and has often broken stereotypes with her roles and performances. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. The actress stepped into Tamil cinema with Ayya and Telugu with Lakshmi in 2006. Ever since, there has been no looking back for the actress. Nayanthara has taken on an unusual variety of roles, from a gun-wielding gangster in Billa (2007) to Sita in the Telugu movie Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) to a hearing-impaired woman seeking revenge in the comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). She initially played the role of a shy, coy small-town girl, and then repositioned herself as an action heroine with an oomph factor. She subsequently changed focus to strong, realistic characters. The actress was last seen in films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Airaa and Darbar. She was also nominated for the Best Actress for her spectacular performance in Kolamavu Kokila. In 2018, she became the only South Indian female actor to make the cut to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. On the personal front, the actress is in a steady and happy relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. It all started when Nayanthara got roped in to play the female lead in Vignesh Shivan directorial, 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In a recent award function Nayanthara opened up for the first time about Vignesh Shivan, called him the love of her life and stated how he has always been supportive. Recently, there were rumours about their breakup as Vignesh was not present during an award ceremony. But Vignesh slammed the rumours by sharing the most adorable picture with his lady love on social media. The duo's cutest romantic pictures often create buzz on the internet and are truly adorable. Getting back to her professional life, The lady superstar is a stunner and often makes heads turn with her most stunning appearances at award shows, parties and other appearances. Her reel and real life aura is truly captivating and proves why she is the ultimate superstar down south. Nayanthara also has a fabulous sense of style and pulls off every outfit with ease. From her multiple types of skirts, to looking gorgeous in a saree as well as in a simple tee and pair of denims, she is a true blue fashionista. On the work front, her interesting line-up of films include Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Samantha Akkineni. While we await the release of her upcoming films, check out the superstar's throwback photos which will surely make your jaws drop!

Photo Credit : Youtube