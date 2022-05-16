Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are a match made in heaven and these PHOTOS prove it

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's temple visits

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are one of the most celebrated couples in the South. The duo always manages to give out couple goals to their fans. The power couple is yet again in the limelight with their latest marriage reports. As per the latest reports in the tinsel town, the couple is planning to finally take their relationship next level in June. The lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot next month. Numerous reports suggest that the couple will be exchanging wedding vows on June 9 in Tirupati. However, an official announcement on the subject is still awaited. Many times, the duo was seen offering prayers at renowned temples. Just like other aspects of their relationship, the fans adore this too. Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed is flowing with sneak peeks from their temple visits. Let us see some of these glimpses.

    Shirdi visit

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose after offering prayer at the famous Shirdi temple.

    Tirupati visit

    The power couple holding hands outside the Tirupati after the success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

    Golden Temple

    The duo visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

    Shirdi visit

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's visit to the Shirdi temple in 2021.

    Prayers continue

    Another snippet from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Shirdi visit.

