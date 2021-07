1 / 6

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s pictures

South Indian actor Nayanthara and moviemaker Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored and influential couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two have been in a relationship for many years and are rumoured to be tying the knot very soon. They met each other for the first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where the actor, Nayanthara, was cast to play the lead character opposite Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of the critically acclaimed director, Vignesh Shivan. Love started to brew on the sets of the movie as they got to know each other better with each passing day. While having a media interaction, Nayanthara revealed that it is love that makes her happy and she gets “immense peace and joy” when she is with Vignesh Shivan. Through a post, she revealed that Vignesh has in fact been helping her achieve her dreams and has always stood beside her like a pillar. Vignesh Shivan too has revealed in a media interaction that Nayanthara is the “best human he has ever met”, also mentioning that he is “head over heels in love" with Nayanthara. Here are pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan together that will make fans await their wedding. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram