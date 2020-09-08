Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's MOST romantic photos that took the internet by storm

1 / 12

A look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of the South Indian film industry. The couple keep creating buzz due to their rumoured wedding and social media posts. Vignesh who is very active on Instagram often shares adorable and romantic pictures with the love of his life. He also shares beautiful pictures of the actress clicked by him most of the time. And we must admit that his photography skills are totally on point. Just a few days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh visited Kochi to celebrate Onam with their family and close friends. Vignesh took to social media and shared pictures with Nayanthara and family and gave an insight into their Onam celebrations. The couple's pictures soon went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love with each other while working together on 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.' Directed by Vignesh Shivan, it starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Media, Vignesh opened up about getting in touch with the Lady Superstar and approaching her for the role. He said, "When I narrated the script, she liked her role very much and immediately gave her nod. In fact, when I told her that the hero has not yet been finalised, she said it was not an issue and she was happy about the role." Time and again, Nayanthara and Vignesh have proved that they are deeply and madly in love with each other. Speaking of that, here's a look at their most romantic pictures that took social media by storm.

Photo Credit : Instagram