/
/
/
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's MOST romantic photos that took the internet by storm
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's MOST romantic photos that took the internet by storm
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of the South Indian film industry. Today, take a look at their most romantic pictures that speak volumes about their love.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
24128 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 8, 2020 12:44 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12