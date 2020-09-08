Advertisement
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's MOST romantic photos that took the internet by storm

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of the South Indian film industry. Today, take a look at their most romantic pictures that speak volumes about their love.
  • 1 / 12
    A look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic photos

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of the South Indian film industry. The couple keep creating buzz due to their rumoured wedding and social media posts. Vignesh who is very active on Instagram often shares adorable and romantic pictures with the love of his life. He also shares beautiful pictures of the actress clicked by him most of the time. And we must admit that his photography skills are totally on point. Just a few days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh visited Kochi to celebrate Onam with their family and close friends. Vignesh took to social media and shared pictures with Nayanthara and family and gave an insight into their Onam celebrations. The couple's pictures soon went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love with each other while working together on 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.' Directed by Vignesh Shivan, it starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Media, Vignesh opened up about getting in touch with the Lady Superstar and approaching her for the role. He said, "When I narrated the script, she liked her role very much and immediately gave her nod. In fact, when I told her that the hero has not yet been finalised, she said it was not an issue and she was happy about the role." Time and again, Nayanthara and Vignesh have proved that they are deeply and madly in love with each other. Speaking of that, here's a look at their most romantic pictures that took social media by storm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    This picture speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Love is in the air

    This pic is too beautiful to describe in words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Stylish couple

    Sharing this picture on Onam, Vignesh wrote, "#Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :)"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Never letting him go

    The couple never fails to give relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Picture perfect

    This picture of the couple oozes love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Twinning and winning

    The couple loves to twin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Another one!

    This picture of the couple looking into each other's eyes is too romantic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    All about love

    On Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh shared this picture and penned a sweet note for the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life.. be the same Honest , brave , strong , ambitious , disciplined , sincere , hardworking , pious & God fearing person you are ! Wishing you to achieve more & more in life & work! Inspired , proud & happy to share life’s best moments wit you ! Always In awe of you!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Couple goals

    Nayanthara effortlessly nailed the denim on denim look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Selfie on point

    The couple's selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Too cute for words

    Nayanthara looks gorgeous in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

