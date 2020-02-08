Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

1 / 7

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the power couples of the industry and there's no denying it! The Lady Superstar of Kollywood fell in love with Vignesh while working on the movie titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was directed by Vignesh and Nayanthara stared as a lead actress. The couple has been dating for years now. The duo's bond is only getting stronger day by day. Vignesh who is an active social media user keeps sharing their romantic photos on Instagram melting hearts all the time. The couple's social media PDA also always takes the internet by storm. Nayanthara and Vignesh are each other's, travel buddies. Vignesh's Instagram feed is full of couple's romantic vacation pictures from exotic locations giving us major vacay goals as well as couple goals. Without further ado, check out their romantic vacay snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram