Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the power couples of the industry and there's no denying it! Vignesh's Instagram feed is full of the couple's romantic vacation pictures. Check them out here!
  • 1 / 7
    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the power couples of the industry and there's no denying it! The Lady Superstar of Kollywood fell in love with Vignesh while working on the movie titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was directed by Vignesh and Nayanthara stared as a lead actress. The couple has been dating for years now. The duo's bond is only getting stronger day by day. Vignesh who is an active social media user keeps sharing their romantic photos on Instagram melting hearts all the time. The couple's social media PDA also always takes the internet by storm. Nayanthara and Vignesh are each other's, travel buddies. Vignesh's Instagram feed is full of couple's romantic vacation pictures from exotic locations giving us major vacay goals as well as couple goals. Without further ado, check out their romantic vacay snaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Can't keep their eyes off each other

    Can't keep their eyes off each other

    This romantic pic of them screams couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    This snap is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    A walk to remember

    A walk to remember

    This pic of the couple is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Beautiful beyond words

    Beautiful beyond words

    We can't take our eyes off the couple's this romantic photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The couple's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Could they be more perfect?

    Could they be more perfect?

    This romantic selfie speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

