Nayanthara Birthday Special: 10 Outfits of the South superstar we would definitely love to steal

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Outfits of the South Siren that raised the bar of style

Nayanthara turns a year older today and millions of fans have already started pouring in their good wishes for the South diva all over social media. Nayanthara never fails to create magic with her beauty and talent when it comes to her on-screen performance. When we think of south movies, we think of several action-packed movies with an actor in a leading role. Nayanthara has however created a different league for actresses in the South with her stardom and talent. The actress who is also known as the Superstar of Tamil cinema has proved that even women can rule South cinema. From starting her career with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram to delivering superhits like Sri Rama Rajyam which earned her critical acclamation and awards as well, this actress is a nationwide sensation. Despite her absence from social media, the actress' photo is present in almost every grid of her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's instagram grid who keeps giving fans an insight into their adorable couple pictures and some of her solo framed stunning photos.There has been a major transformation in Nayanthara now and it is leaving her fans amazed with her style statements. From wearing sequins skirt to sporting her favourite polka dots, Nayanthara has become a style icon. Today on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday we have a list of outfits we would love to steal from her closet.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan's instagram