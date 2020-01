1 / 6

Check out THESE movies rejected by actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara's latest movie Darbar is being loved by the audiences. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Suniel Shetty among others. It is about a cop who solves mysteries. Adding yet another feather to her list of hit movies, Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar of South'; she comes from a non-filmy background. The actress worked hard to earn this title. Nayanthara who is not on any social media platform enjoys the limelight on social media thanks to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan who keeps blessing our feed with some stunning pictures of the actress. Nayanthara who has a strict no-promotions rule for her movies has stood by some rules in her career. However, Nayanthara has over the years turned down various movies due to certain unavoidable reasons. Check out these movies rejected by the actress over the past few years.

Photo Credit : Instagram