Nayanthara: From denim on denim to sequin, Lady Superstar can effortlessly pull off any look; See Photos

Nayanthara can pull off any look with absolute ease and perfection. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a thigh-high slit dress and turning heads in a saree and more, Nayanthara's style always impresses. Check out.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: May 5, 2020 05:06 pm
  • 1 / 12
    Nayanthara can effortlessly pull off any look

    Nayanthara is one of the most loved actresses down South. The stunning actress has achieved success on her own terms. On the work front, she will be next seen in RJ Balaji's directorial Mookuthi Amman. The release of the film has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the government. During a live show, director RJ Balaji spilled beans on the movie's release date and stated that they have not yet finalised it but it was initially slated to hit the theatre screens on May 1. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara will be seen playing the titular role in Mookuthi Amman. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for the film. Apart from movies, Nayanthara has always managed to create buzz due to her stunning appearances. The actress is known to pull off literally any look with absolute ease and perfection. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a thigh-high slit dress and turning heads in a saree and more, Nayanthara's style always impresses, not just her fans and followers but also the fashion police. Speaking of that, here's a look at her stylish moments that are enough to prove she can pull off any look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Denim-on-denim

    The actress absolutely nailed the denim-on-denim look. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Keeping it casual yet stylish

    The actress once wore a simple T-shirt and paired the same with a thigh-high slit skirt and looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Bossy look on point

    The actress effortlessly pulled off a polka-dot pantsuit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Stunning and how!

    Here's a pic of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a polka dot dress.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 12
    All black look

    The actress effortlessly nailed the all-black look and gave style goals.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 12
    Stylish as always

    The Lady Superstar of Kollywood flaunted a sequin skirt and paired it with a white top and sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Saree look on point

    The actress' saree looks are always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Slaying it

    How to pep up a asymmetrical skirt? Here's how you can do it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Dressed in a white full sleeves top paired with an A-line skirt, Nayanthara is looking drop-dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Polka dot and denim

    Nayanthara looks stunning as she wore a slit cut polka dress and paired it with a denim jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

