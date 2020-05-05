Nayanthara: From denim on denim to sequin, Lady Superstar can effortlessly pull off any look; See Photos

1 / 12

Nayanthara can effortlessly pull off any look

Nayanthara is one of the most loved actresses down South. The stunning actress has achieved success on her own terms. On the work front, she will be next seen in RJ Balaji's directorial Mookuthi Amman. The release of the film has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the government. During a live show, director RJ Balaji spilled beans on the movie's release date and stated that they have not yet finalised it but it was initially slated to hit the theatre screens on May 1. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara will be seen playing the titular role in Mookuthi Amman. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for the film. Apart from movies, Nayanthara has always managed to create buzz due to her stunning appearances. The actress is known to pull off literally any look with absolute ease and perfection. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a thigh-high slit dress and turning heads in a saree and more, Nayanthara's style always impresses, not just her fans and followers but also the fashion police. Speaking of that, here's a look at her stylish moments that are enough to prove she can pull off any look.

Photo Credit : Instagram