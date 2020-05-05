/
/
/
Nayanthara: From denim on denim to sequin, Lady Superstar can effortlessly pull off any look; See Photos
Nayanthara: From denim on denim to sequin, Lady Superstar can effortlessly pull off any look; See Photos
Nayanthara can pull off any look with absolute ease and perfection. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a thigh-high slit dress and turning heads in a saree and more, Nayanthara's style always impresses. Check out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1086 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 5, 2020 05:06 pm
1 / 12
Nayanthara can effortlessly pull off any look
Nayanthara is one of the most loved actresses down South. The stunning actress has achieved success on her own terms. On the work front, she will be next seen in RJ Balaji's directorial Mookuthi Amman. The release of the film has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the government. During a live show, director RJ Balaji spilled beans on the movie's release date and stated that they have not yet finalised it but it was initially slated to hit the theatre screens on May 1. For the uninitiated, Nayanthara will be seen playing the titular role in Mookuthi Amman. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for the film. Apart from movies, Nayanthara has always managed to create buzz due to her stunning appearances. The actress is known to pull off literally any look with absolute ease and perfection. Be it rocking a denim on denim look or slaying in a thigh-high slit dress and turning heads in a saree and more, Nayanthara's style always impresses, not just her fans and followers but also the fashion police. Speaking of that, here's a look at her stylish moments that are enough to prove she can pull off any look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 12
Denim-on-denim
The actress absolutely nailed the denim-on-denim look. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 12
Keeping it casual yet stylish
The actress once wore a simple T-shirt and paired the same with a thigh-high slit skirt and looked stunning.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 12
Bossy look on point
The actress effortlessly pulled off a polka-dot pantsuit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 12
Stunning and how!
Here's a pic of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a polka dot dress.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
6 / 12
All black look
The actress effortlessly nailed the all-black look and gave style goals.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
7 / 12
Stylish as always
The Lady Superstar of Kollywood flaunted a sequin skirt and paired it with a white top and sneakers.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 12
Saree look on point
The actress' saree looks are always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 12
Ain't nobody like a desi girl
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 12
Slaying it
How to pep up a asymmetrical skirt? Here's how you can do it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 12
Drop dead gorgeous
Dressed in a white full sleeves top paired with an A-line skirt, Nayanthara is looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 12
Polka dot and denim
Nayanthara looks stunning as she wore a slit cut polka dress and paired it with a denim jacket.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment